Uzbekistan And ADB Hit Ground Running On Long-Term Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the prospects of a new Partnership Program through 2030, which is set to encompass projects in infrastructure, public-private partnerships, business support and capital markets, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions occurred during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, head of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade (MIIT), and Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on the sidelines of the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek. The parties reviewed the current status of bilateral cooperation and commemorated the 30th anniversary of the partnership, which has facilitated significant projects across the energy, water supply, transport, education, and social sectors.

Preparations for the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, scheduled for May 2026 in Samarkand, were also discussed. Both sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts and develop a coordinated action plan to ensure the successful organization of the high-level event.

Uzbekistan continues to be the ADB's largest partner in Central Asia, with a total cooperation portfolio exceeding $15 billion. Of this portfolio, 65 projects worth $10 billion have been successfully completed, 30 projects totaling $5 billion are currently under implementation, and an additional 21 projects valued at $3.1 billion are in the preparation phase.