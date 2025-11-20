Dubai: From Sunrise Workouts To Karaoke Nights, 7 Must-Try Things This Weekend

Pilates & Power

Kickstart your Dubai Fitness Challenge morning with a high-energy Pilates session hosted by Joe & the Juice and Gray Wellness Club at Mall of the Emirates. The 45-minute workout on November 22 at 7am blends stretch, strength, and a post-class pick-me-up with complimentary juices or coffee. Open to all fitness levels, with free spots for the first 30 sign-ups. Book via: graywellness/matpilates.

Dim Sum DIY

The Noodle House brings back its beloved dim sum masterclass series, inviting food lovers to learn folding techniques, fillings, and the craft of dumpling-making across its JBR and Palm Jumeirah Mall locations. Led by Chef Fetty, each hands-on session includes a welcome iced tea, a basket of dim sum, and takeaway souvenirs. Limited spots; Dh130 adults, Dh80 kids.

When: 22 Nov & 20 Dec, 10:30am–12pm. Book: +971 55 224 4392.

Personal branding 101

Brand Me Summit returns to Canadian University Dubai on 22–23 November 22-23, uniting over 5,000 attendees and 60+ global leaders for two days of personal branding, entrepreneurship, and high-impact insights. This year introduces a powerful collaboration with UNHCR, pledging 10 per cent of proceeds to refugee education. Expect world-class keynotes, networking, and mentorship. Tickets available on: brandme

Glow sip

Feels is teaming up with clean-beauty favourite Tower 28 for a four-day pop-up at Kite Beach, unveiling 'Feels Like An SOS' - a limited-edition collagen citrus drink inspired by the brand's cult SOS Rescue Spray. Available 20–23 November, the refreshing blend packs vitamins and antioxidants, plus every purchase comes with a complimentary mini mist and exclusive stickers.

Sing in style

Dubai's first luxury karaoke lounge brings a glamorous twist to your night out, blending a speakeasy vibe with red-velvet interiors, and a world-class sound system. Step inside Adaline, DIFC, and take the stage every Tuesday to Sunday from 9pm for an elevated karaoke experience that feels as good as it sounds.

Beach burn

As Dubai Fitness Challenge hits its final stretch, The Beach JBR is rolling out a full-throttle fitness lineup with Squatwolf, featuring 40+ expert coaches across Pilates, HIIT, calisthenics, and more. On November 22, join celebrity trainer Jason Grima and Virgin Radio's Priti Malik for sunrise sessions by the shore. Make a day of it with athleisure stops at Footlocker, Adidas, Liverpool FC, and breakfast deals at Eataly, Common Grounds, and Mondoux.

White Friday frenzy

Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is back from November 20–30, offering millions of deals across every category from global favourites to local gems and Amazon Bazaar finds.

Prime members score extra savings, plus fast delivery on everyday essentials through Amazon Now.