Arms Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Paktia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): An attempt to smuggle 44 weapons has been prevented in the Dand Patan district of southeastern Paktia province, police said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the police headquarters, the seized weapons include 34 pistols, four M4 weapons, four Kalashnikovs, one Krinkov weapon and one M4-type weapon.

Without providing further details, it said the weapons had been smuggled from a neighboring country and were detected and confiscated.

Police explained the smugglers fled the area before security forces arrived, but efforts are ongoing to arrest them.

hz/ma