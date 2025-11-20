Arms Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Paktia
GARDEZ (Pajhwok): An attempt to smuggle 44 weapons has been prevented in the Dand Patan district of southeastern Paktia province, police said on Thursday.
According to a statement from the police headquarters, the seized weapons include 34 pistols, four M4 weapons, four Kalashnikovs, one Krinkov weapon and one M4-type weapon.
Without providing further details, it said the weapons had been smuggled from a neighboring country and were detected and confiscated.
Police explained the smugglers fled the area before security forces arrived, but efforts are ongoing to arrest them.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment