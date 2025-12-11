Quinton De Kock To Akash Deep: 5 Players PBKS Could Make Bids For At IPL 2026 Auction

With INR 11.5 crore and four slots to fill, PBKS head into the IPL 2026 Auction targeting smart, impact signings. With gaps in wicketkeeping, pace and spin, they could look at options like Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Jonny Bairstow.

After finishing the last IPL season as runners-up, the Punjab Kings will look to fine-tune their squad with smart, impact-driven signings at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. With a purse of INR 11.5 crore and just 4 slots to fill, the PBKS is set to focus on filling specific gaps with high-impact additions.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players Punjab Kings are likely to target at the auction.

Quinton de Kock was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders following his moderate outing in the last IPL season, aggregating just 152 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 21.71 in 8 matches. The South African wicketkeeper-batter was bought for his base price of INR 2 crore in the last IPL auction by KKR, but could not live up to his price tag or the expectations placed on him.

de Kock is back in the auction at a base price of INR 1 crore and is likely to attract bids, with Punjab Kings expected to look at him as a wicketkeeping option after releasing John Inglis from the setup ahead of the mini-auction. Quinton de Kock is an aggressive batter who can anchor the innings at the top and offer solid wicketkeeping, giving PBKS a dependable option with both bat and gloves. Ahead of the auction, the South African wicketkeeper-batter made a massive statement with his 90-run knock in the second T20I against India.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga played for Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL season, but had a moderate outing as he picked 11 wickets in as many matches. Hasaranga was bought for INR 5.25 crore in the last IPL auction, but struggled to make a consistent impact with the ball and could not justify his price for the Royals. The spinner is back into the auction pool at a base price of INR 2 crore.

Punjab Kings are in search of backup options in their spin department, particularly after releasing other spin options. With spin specialist Yuzvendra Chahal retained, Hasaranga's addition could provide PBKS with a versatile spinning option who can bowl in the middle overs and contribute useful runs in the middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga's multidimensionality makes him an attractive pick for PBKS, as he can strengthen both the bowling and lower-order batting departments.

Akash Deep played for Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL season but was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction. Though picked for 8 crore by the LSG, the Indian pacer missed a significant part of the season due to injury and picked up three wickets in six matches. Akash Deep's unavailability for the first half of the season and lack of impact in the latter stage, despite a massive price tag, resulted in LSG releasing him from the setup.

At the auction, Akash Deep has been listed at a base of INR 1 crore. Punjab Kings are in search of an experienced Indian pacer to partner Arshdeep Singh with the new ball, and Akash Deep seemingly fits the bill, given his experience in the IPL and international cricket, ability to swing the new ball, and capability to bowl in crucial powerplay overs.

Jonny Bairstow was not picked in the last IPL auction, but was later signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Will Jacks for the IPL 2025 playoffs when the England cricketer left for international duty. Bairstow was reportedly signed for 5.25 crore by the five-time IPL champions. After being released by MI, Bairstow is back in the auction again and has been listed at a base price of INR 1 crore.

Since the Punjab Kings are looking for an overseas wicketkeeper after releasing John Inglis, Jonny Bairstow could be a key target, providing aggressive batting at the top and reliable glovework behind the stumps. Bairstow played for PBKS in IPL 2024 before he was released into the auction pool last year.

Tanush Kotian played for the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Adam Zampa in IPL 2023, and thereafter, he was not picked by any franchises. The Mumbai spin bowling all-rounder was the net bowler for Punjab Kings, helping the batters to prepare against quality off-spin during training sessions.

Since the Punjab Kings are looking for one more all-rounder, Tanush Kotian could be an ideal option as he offers economical off-spin, sharp fielding, and handy lower-order batting. Listed at a base price of INR 30 lakh as an uncapped Indian player, Kotain becomes a budget-friendly yet high-utility pick, giving PBKS depth in both bowling and batting. Since the Mumbai all-rounder served as net bowler for PBKS, the franchise might bid for him at the auction.