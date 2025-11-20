403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta alerts Australian teens ahead of under-sixteen ban
(MENAFN) US-based Meta has started notifying Australian users under 16 that they have two weeks to “download or delete” their account information as the country prepares to implement the world’s first social media ban for minors, according to reports.
The notice applies to Meta-owned platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, while Messenger is currently exempt from the restrictions.
Beginning Dec. 10, platforms such as Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, and YouTube will face a “world-first legal obligation” to prevent users under 16 from opening or maintaining accounts. Companies failing to comply could face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million).
Meta plans to start removing underage accounts on Dec. 4 and will block new account creations for minors. As stated by reports, this process is expected to remove at least 350,000 users from Instagram and 150,000 from Facebook, with further removals anticipated.
On Wednesday, the company began alerting teens through email, SMS, and in-app notifications that they have 14 days left on the platforms “due to laws in Australia,” as reported.
Meta also announced that it will enhance its systems to proactively identify under-16 users who may have provided false ages, with AI-driven analysis of user activity playing a key role. Users who wish to contest their removal will need to complete facial age verification via a “video selfie” or submit a government-issued ID such as a driver’s license.
The notice applies to Meta-owned platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, while Messenger is currently exempt from the restrictions.
Beginning Dec. 10, platforms such as Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, and YouTube will face a “world-first legal obligation” to prevent users under 16 from opening or maintaining accounts. Companies failing to comply could face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million).
Meta plans to start removing underage accounts on Dec. 4 and will block new account creations for minors. As stated by reports, this process is expected to remove at least 350,000 users from Instagram and 150,000 from Facebook, with further removals anticipated.
On Wednesday, the company began alerting teens through email, SMS, and in-app notifications that they have 14 days left on the platforms “due to laws in Australia,” as reported.
Meta also announced that it will enhance its systems to proactively identify under-16 users who may have provided false ages, with AI-driven analysis of user activity playing a key role. Users who wish to contest their removal will need to complete facial age verification via a “video selfie” or submit a government-issued ID such as a driver’s license.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment