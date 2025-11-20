'Stephen' Blends Murder Mystery, Trauma Serving A Delectable Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Tamil psychological thriller 'Stephen' explores malicious motives, murder, and unsolved trauma through a whirlwind of plot twists and tension.

The film marks the directorial debut of Mithun Balaji, and stars Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat. With its haunting score and simmering emotions, the film marks the arrival of a distinct new voice in Netflix's Tamil slate.

Speaking about his directorial debut, Mithun said in a statement,“'Stephen' is about a calm, calculated serial killer, who carries secrets which are unsettlingly personal. Gomathi Shankar plays the title role with a quiet intensity, making the character feel both reel and real. As a first-time filmmaker, this film means a lot to me. We tried to approach the subject with utmost care and honesty. I'm grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and space to tell stories in such a distinct genre”.

He further mentioned,“The fact that our film will be available for the world to see across over 190 countries feels unreal, and I hope people enjoy this humble attempt at the craft”.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shared,“Stephen is an exciting addition to our growing and diverse lineup of southern-language films and series. A twisted psychological thriller, Stephen follows a poised killer whose long-buried secrets unravel piece by piece, keeping audiences guessing until the very last frame. It marks an impressive directorial debut by Mithun Balaji and serves as a compelling showcase for rising talent Gomathi Shankar. As a story, it introduces an authentic new voice in suspense and underscores our passion for character-driven, rooted storytelling”.

The film is rooted in emotion and laced with suspense, and invites audiences to step into a world where nothing, and no one, is quite what they seem.

'Stephen' is set to drop on December 5 on Netflix.