Alleged Chinese Spy Mayor Guilty Of Running Philippine Scam Hub

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – A former Philippine mayor alleged to be a spy for China was convicted Thursday for human trafficking for her role in running a mega-scam center north of Manila.

Alice Guo, who last year was dismissed as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac province, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Two Filipino accomplices and five Chinese nationals were convicted with her.

“This eagerly awaited ruling is not only a legal victory but also a moral one,” the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said in a statement on Guo's conviction.

The court ruled that the sprawling 20-acre compound leased by Guo's firm, known as Baofu, be forfeited on behalf of the government. Guo was one of the invited guests at a Senate hearing in May last year investigating scam centers in the country.

She had largely flown under the radar and only entered local politics in 2022, when she ran and won as mayor of Bamban, a small rural town in northern Tarlac province.

She subsequently leased the property to a Chinese company that allegedly ran online scams, which had grown and proliferated during the administration of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2022.