Optibet Strengthens Baltic Sports Legacy With Three Major League Sponsorships

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Optibet, a leading entertainment and sports brand in the Baltic states, has solidified its position as a cornerstone supporter of regional athletics by confirming its comprehensive title sponsorship portfolio. This three-pillar strategy, encompassing Latvia's national sport of ice hockey, premier regional basketball, and the fast-growing digital arena of e-sports, demonstrates a deep and long-term investment in the full spectrum of Baltic competitive passions.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This multi-faceted approach connects Optibet

Powering a National Passion: Optibet Hockey League

At the heart of this strategy is the long-standing partnership with the Optibet Hockey League, Latvia's top-tier ice hockey championship. As the title sponsor since 2017, Optibet has been integral to the league's development, providing stability and support for what is widely considered Latvia's national sport. This commitment helps foster a high level of competition and ensures a quality entertainment product for thousands of passionate fans.

Championing Regional Excellence: Optibet Latvian-Estonian League

Expanding its support across borders, Optibet is the proud title sponsor of the Optibet Latvian-Estonian Basketball League. Now in its eighth season, this league serves as the premier men's basketball competition for both nations. This sponsorship unites Baltic sports fans and invests directly in the growth of top-level basketball talent across the region.

Innovating in the Digital Arena: Optibet E-Sports League

Recognizing the explosive growth and passionate community within digital sports, Optibet is also the title sponsor of the Optibet E-Sports League (Esportalīga). This forward-thinking partnership connects the brand with the vibrant e-sports ecosystem, supporting tournaments in top-tier games. This initiative demonstrates Optibet's commitment to innovation and engaging with the next generation of sports fans and athletes.

"Our commitment to sports in the Baltics is both deep and diverse," said a spokesperson for Optibet. "It's not just about placing our name on a league; it's about a 360-degree investment in the communities that love these sports.

With the Optibet Hockey League, we support the heart of Latvian tradition. With the Latvian-Estonian Basketball League, we foster regional excellence and unity. And with the Optibet E-Sports League, we champion the future of competition. This three-pillar approach allows us to engage authentically with fans wherever their passion lies: in the arena, on the court, or in the digital world."

This comprehensive sponsorship strategy underscores Optibet's philosophy of being an active and essential partner in developing Baltic sports, creating more opportunities for athletes to compete and fans to connect with the games they love.

About Optibet

Optibet is a leading online entertainment and sports brand in the Baltic States, part of the global Entain group. In Latvia, the brand is operated by SIA Optibet, which is licensed and regulated by the Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of Latvia (License No. TI-01). Renowned for its wide selection of entertainment options and a comprehensive sports betting platform, Optibet is deeply committed to supporting Latvian and regional sports while promoting a safe and responsible entertainment environment. Learn more about the company at .