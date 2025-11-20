403
U.S. Greenlights Potential USD92.8M Weapons Sale to India
(MENAFN) The US State Department has given the green light for a potential $92.8 million arms sale to India, including the Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed.
India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Command Launch Units, valued at $45.7 million, according to a DSCA statement released Wednesday.
Separately, the State Department approved India’s acquisition of up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles along with associated support equipment, estimated at $47.1 million.
The package also includes technical assistance from the US government, repair services, and access to essential technical data.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the statement said.
The agency emphasized that the proposed deal "will not alter the basic military balance” in the region.
The announcement comes amid ongoing trade frictions, as the US previously imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, partly tied to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict.
On Monday, India described a new energy agreement with the US as "historic," agreeing to import 2.2 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) annually.
Last month, the two nations also finalized a 10-year defense framework, underscoring growing strategic ties despite economic tensions.
