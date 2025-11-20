403
Turkey assigns first envoy to Damascus in thirteen years
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus on Wednesday, marking the first such diplomatic posting in 13 years. The appointment was officially published in the Official Gazette with Erdogan’s signature.
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler welcomed Yilmaz and congratulated him on his new role. Yilmaz expressed gratitude to Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for the appointment.
On X, Yilmaz highlighted the historic and cultural ties between Türkiye and Syria, stating: “Drawing strength from the deep human and cultural ties that have existed for centuries between Türkiye and Syria, we will strive to develop our relations in a way that upholds the principles of good neighborliness and contributes to peace and stability in our region.”
He added: “I have personally witnessed the support Türkiye has provided to the Syrian people during their most difficult days. From now on as well, as the Turkish state, we will continue working together with our Syrian brothers and sisters to shape the welfare, tranquility, and shared future of our peoples.”
US Ambassador to Türkiye and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack expressed anticipation of collaborating closely with Yilmaz as he begins his “historic” mission in Syria.
