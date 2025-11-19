Capital Bank Achieves Its Sixth“Best Banks To Work For Distinction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank has again been named one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For in 2025. The annual ranking, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, recognizes banks that excel at creating positive, supportive, and high-performing workplace cultures.

This year, 90 banks nationwide earned a spot on the list based on an anonymous employee survey and a comprehensive review of each institution's benefits, policies, and organizational practices. Capital Bank was ranked #85, marking the sixth time the Bank has received this recognition. This achievement reflects Capital Bank's ongoing commitment to cultivating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.

“Our culture is built on genuinely caring about our people,” said Eric Suss, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank.“We invest in programs that encourage growth, reward excellence, and strengthen collaboration. That is what keeps our teams engaged and energized.”

Capital Bank continues to prioritize employee well-being and development through initiatives focused on rewards and recognition, wellness programming, and community involvement. These efforts give employees meaningful opportunities to learn, contribute, connect, and voice their perspectives.

“Our employees drive everything we do,” said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank.“We are a growth-driven company, but growth only happens when the right people are supported in the right environment. This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the dedication of our team.”

The Bank's signature initiative, Capital Bank Immersion, introduces new employees to senior leaders and key areas of the organization during onboarding. Following the acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (IFH), the program expanded to welcome new colleagues in North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, and Illinois, ensuring consistency in connection and alignment across markets.

“The Best Banks to Work For represent institutions that give employees meaningful reasons to be proud of where they work,” said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker.“They understand how to create environments where people feel valued and find purpose in their roles.”

Participation in the Best Banks to Work For program involves a two-part assessment. The first part, worth approximately 25 percent of the total score, reviews each bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75 percent, consists of anonymous employee surveys focused on day-to-day experiences and attitudes.

To qualify, banks must have at least 50 U.S. employees and a minimum of one year in operation. Best Companies Group manages the registration, survey process, and data analysis to determine the final rankings.

About Capital Bank:

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in seven locations including Washington D.C., Reston, VA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rockville, MD, Columbia, MD, Raleigh, NC, and N. Riverside, IL. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.4 billion at September 30, 2025 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website under its investor relations page.

Capital Bank's personalized approach to business banking and the creative delivery of technology has helped fuel our continued growth. During all of our success, we have delivered meaningful client experiences by remaining true to a core operating principle: Think Big, Act Local.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

