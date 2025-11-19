403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Institute Delivers Capacity Building Program for Tunisian Institutions
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) TUNIS, Tunisia, November 18, 2025/ -- The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (, in collaboration with the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning, organized a capacity building program on “Risk Management in Islamic Financial Institutio”s” for the staff from key institutions in the country. The program took place from 10 to 14 November 2025 in Tu is.
Organized in response to a request from the Government of Tunisia, the program aimed to equip participants with a solid understanding of both theoretical foundations and practical applications of risk management, thereby contributing to the strengthening the resilience and advancement of the Islamic financial sector in the cou ry.
Twenty participants took part in the training, representing the Central Bank of Tunisia, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, the Bank for Financing Small and Medium Enterprises, the Tunisian Banking Company, the General Insurance Authority, and the Tunisian Company for Foreign Trade Ins rance.
The program was delivered by senior professional trainers, Dr. Mohammed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed from the IsDBI, and Dr. Abdelkrim Guendouz from the Arab Monetary Fund. Over the course of 15 sessions, the training covered a wide range of topics including the key features and core principles of Islamic finance, Credit Risks, Market Risks, Liquidity Risks, Operation Risks, Rate of Return Risk and Equity Investment Risks. Participants also engaged in practical discussion and analysis of several business cases.
The closing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mrs. Faiza Frad, the IsDB Alternate Governor and Director General of Arab and Islamic Cooperation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and Mr. Khalifa Al-Sabb’u’i, Chairman and General Manager of the Tunisian Solidarity Bank. Certificates of attendance prepared by IsDBI were presented to the participa ts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).
Organized in response to a request from the Government of Tunisia, the program aimed to equip participants with a solid understanding of both theoretical foundations and practical applications of risk management, thereby contributing to the strengthening the resilience and advancement of the Islamic financial sector in the cou ry.
Twenty participants took part in the training, representing the Central Bank of Tunisia, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, the Bank for Financing Small and Medium Enterprises, the Tunisian Banking Company, the General Insurance Authority, and the Tunisian Company for Foreign Trade Ins rance.
The program was delivered by senior professional trainers, Dr. Mohammed Ayyash and Dr. Abozer Mohamed from the IsDBI, and Dr. Abdelkrim Guendouz from the Arab Monetary Fund. Over the course of 15 sessions, the training covered a wide range of topics including the key features and core principles of Islamic finance, Credit Risks, Market Risks, Liquidity Risks, Operation Risks, Rate of Return Risk and Equity Investment Risks. Participants also engaged in practical discussion and analysis of several business cases.
The closing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mrs. Faiza Frad, the IsDB Alternate Governor and Director General of Arab and Islamic Cooperation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and Mr. Khalifa Al-Sabb’u’i, Chairman and General Manager of the Tunisian Solidarity Bank. Certificates of attendance prepared by IsDBI were presented to the participa ts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment