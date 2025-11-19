Mobix Labs Expands Into High-Growth AI Infrastructure With Strategic Investment In Talkingheads Wireless

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a high-performance fabless semiconductor and connectivity company, today announced it has taken a strategic minority stake in TalkingHeads Wireless (THW), an AI-powered wireless infrastructure innovator and Mobix Labs' development partner since November 2024. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

This investment positions Mobix Labs at the forefront of the rapidly growing market for AI-driven efficiency in wireless, and next-generation communications systems.

Positioned for the AI Surge

Mobix Labs' strategic stake in THW strengthens the foundation built through the companies' earlier partnership and accelerates Mobix Labs' investment entry into the fast-growing AI infrastructure ecosystem. In 2024, Mobix Labs and THW began working together on AI-enabled, energy-efficient base-station technologies. THW is currently engaged in advanced prototyping, demonstrating the strong potential of combining Mobix Labs' high-reliability RF engineering and semiconductor design with THW's AI-driven power-management models.

With global network demand rising sharply and AI-driven compute loads expanding across commercial and defense environments, the need for intelligent, power-aware infrastructure has never been greater. This expanded strategic alignment places Mobix Labs directly in the path of that accelerating demand.

AI Driving Major Efficiency Gains

THW's intelligent tower and base-station platform uses real-time AI analytics, dynamic power allocation, and environmental sensing to reduce energy consumption by as much as 50 percent while maintaining high performance. As power costs rise worldwide and 5G and AI workloads increase, energy efficiency has become one of the most critical economic and technological priorities for wireless carriers, private networks, defense systems, and AI-edge deployments.

By taking a strategic interest in THW, Mobix Labs is expanding its presence into this major growth area and advancing solutions that directly address these emerging challenges.

Advancing Next-Generation Infrastructure

With this investment, Mobix Labs reinforces its role in the evolution of AI-enabled network and compute infrastructure. As the demand for power-efficient AI processing and faster data throughput continues to rise globally, Mobix Labs has positioned itself at the intersection of AI, energy efficiency, and next-generation wireless-three of the most transformative forces shaping the future of communications and high-reliability systems.

“Mobix Labs is committed to disciplined, partnership-driven growth,” said Phil Sansone, chief executive officer of Mobix Labs.“Our interest in THW aligns their infrastructure and power-efficiency work with Mobix's RF and interconnect capabilities to help customers shrink footprint and reduce energy consumption at the network edge across commercial and defense communications.”

“THW is thrilled by the strategic alignment behind this investment. While we've been open to traditional venture capital, nothing compares to partners who are equally committed to both achieving strong financial returns and accomplishing the mission. Since we began working together, Mobix has demonstrated that commitment time and again. We welcome the deepening of our relationship,” said Joel Dawson, founder and chief executive officer of TalkingHeads Wireless.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobix Labs' current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about future events and involve significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are outside Mobix Labs' control. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: Mobix Labs' long-term growth strategy; anticipated benefits, synergies, or outcomes relating to its investment in TalkingHeads Wireless; expectations regarding AI-enabled wireless infrastructure, energy-efficiency technologies, or next-generation semiconductor or RF solutions; the timing, progress, performance, capabilities, or commercialization of AI-driven power-management systems or base-station platforms; the ability of Mobix Labs and TalkingHeads Wireless to collaborate, co-develop, integrate, scale, or bring new technologies to market; projected market demand for energy-efficient wireless systems or AI-edge deployments; the potential economic, operational, or competitive impact of such technologies; and the creation of long-term value for customers, partners, or shareholders.

Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terminology such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“target,”“seek,”“project,”“estimate,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“aim,”“continue,” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements should not be interpreted as promises, predictions, or guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: the risk that Mobix Labs may be unable to realize anticipated strategic, financial, technological, or operational benefits from its investment in TalkingHeads Wireless; risks relating to the development, testing, performance, manufacturability, cost structure, or scalability of advanced wireless, AI-driven, or semiconductor technologies; the possibility that technologies currently in prototype or development stages may not achieve expected performance metrics, efficiency gains, power-reduction targets, reliability standards, or commercial viability; the risk that the companies' collaboration may be delayed, modified, or terminated; fluctuations or reductions in customer demand; competitive technological developments; supply-chain constraints or material shortages; challenges in recruiting or retaining engineering talent; changes in regulatory, export-control, or geopolitical conditions; macroeconomic volatility; access to capital and liquidity; and other operational, business, and market risks.

In addition, the AI-infrastructure and advanced wireless sectors are subject to rapid technological change, evolving market requirements, lengthy and uncertain development cycles, and the risk that emerging technologies may not be adopted at the pace or scale currently expected. Innovations in energy-efficient wireless systems and AI-enabled power-management models may require significant validation, industry acceptance, carrier-grade reliability, and compliance with global standards or certifications, and there can be no assurance that such requirements will be met.

Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements can be found under the sections titled“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and other disclosures contained in Mobix Labs' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated developments, except as required by applicable law.

