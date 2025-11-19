Heir To ₹77,000 Cr Legacy: Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela's Viral Take On Career, Marriage And Freezing Eggs Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu made waves with his latest advice to young entrepreneurs, asking them“to marry and have kids in their 20s”. His stance, a reaction and a stark contrast to entrepreneur Upasana Konidela's advice, has ignited a heated online debate.

Upasana, heir to a ₹77,000-crore business empire, addressed students of IIT Hyderabad and suggested that financial growth triumphs over family planning. In a controversial take, she said that freezing eggs is the greatest insurance for young women.

| Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges 'marry, have kids in 20s', sparks intense debate

In a viral clip she shared on her official X handle, Upasana said,“The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs, because then you can choose when to get married and when you want to have kids on your own terms...when you're financially independent.”

“Today, I stand on my own feet, I earn a living for myself. I am proudly financially independent. This security made me strong and confident to make bold decisions in my life. Do things that work the best for you,” she added.

Upasana, wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, said,“Before you reach you 30s, have your goals ready, have your career path set and know how much you're going to earn at every different point in your life.”

“Earn wealth wise, health wise and relationship wise. If you're clear about your vision, goal, and role in life, you become unstoppable,” she added.

| Sridhar Vembu points out 3 focus areas to enable debt-free future for youth

She posted the video alongside the caption:“When I asked, 'How many of you want to get married?' - more men raised their hands, than the women! The women seemed far more career-focused!!!! This is the new - Progressive India.”

“Set your vision. Define your goals. Own your role. And watch yourself become unstoppable,” she added.

Who is Upasana Konidela?

Heiress to a massive business empire valued at ₹77,000 crore, Upasana Kamineni, is the granddaughter of Dr Prathap C Reddy, the chairman of Apollo Hospitals, a healthcare giant based in Chennai.

She serves as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and is the Managing Director of Family Health Plan Insurance (FHPL). She also founded UR, a holistic wellness platform.

Her father's influence as the founder of KEI Group further enriches her entrepreneurial spirit.

Upasana Kamineni, along with her husband, actor Ram Charan, jointly commands a staggering net worth exceeding ₹2,500 crore.

While Ram Charan's contributions to cinema amount to ₹1,370 crore, Upasana's wealth stands at around ₹1,130 crore, placing them among the country's wealthiest couples.

| Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy, netizens react Sridhar Vembu's reaction

Sridhar Vembu wrote in a post on X on Wednesday,“I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it.”

“I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again,” Vembu said.