Ruhi Singh Shares What Sets Aftab, Riteish, Vivek And Arshad Warsi Apart In 'Masti 4'

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Ruhi Singh opened up about her experience working alongside seasoned actors Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Arshad Warsi in"Masti 4."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she reflected on her time on set, speaking about the distinct qualities each actor brings to the film and why collaborating with such a seasoned ensemble felt truly special. When asked about being paired opposite Aftab Shivdasani in the film, Ruhi shared,“Aftab is an absolute charmer-gentle, polite, and genuinely sweet. My friends, my family, my mom-we've all been fans. I was thrilled to work opposite him.”

She added,“I also admire all the other actors-Riteish Deshmukh is brilliant, and Vivek Oberoi sir is unforgettable. Arshad Warsi sir has been my favourite for years. Meeting him on set made me very happy. Working with such talented people felt incredible.”

Speaking about whether actors in a big franchise worry about the size of their role, she shared her approach to the project.“Honestly, even if the role is brief, if you perform with sincerity, it leaves an impact. I wanted the opportunity to be part of a massive film where people notice me-whether the role is small or big, it has to be meaningful. I'm very happy with the role I got and I've worked hard on it.”

“This is a comedy film, which is my favourite genre, though it's also the toughest. Comedy isn't just in the lines; it's in the timing and the space between lines. I was excited to challenge myself. Among so many established stars, I wanted to do something memorable-so that when the audience walks out, they remember the name Ruhi.”

“Masti 4” features a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Malkhani, A. Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria and Umesh Bansal.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set for a theatrical release on November 21.