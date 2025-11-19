403
Kremlin responds to Poland’s claims of recent railway explosions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed Poland’s accusations regarding recent railway explosions, with a Russian official saying it was unsurprising that Moscow was immediately singled out, according to reports.
Poland’s prime minister earlier asserted that two Ukrainian nationals were behind the incidents and had acted “with the Russian intelligence,” later escaping to Belarus.
Speaking in an interview, the Kremlin’s spokesperson remarked that “it would be really strange if Russia wasn’t the first one to be blamed.” He added that Poland, where “Russophobia is thriving,” continues to position itself ahead of other European states in its hostility toward Moscow.
The spokesman stressed that “the very fact that Ukrainian citizens are once again implicated in acts of sabotage and terrorism against critical infrastructure is noteworthy,” arguing that Polish officials are becoming “tangled up” in their own claims. He referenced Warsaw’s earlier refusal to hand over a Ukrainian suspect linked to the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.
Although Moscow has rejected the account accusing Ukrainians of blowing up the Nord Stream system, he pointed out that a Polish court recently blocked an extradition request from Germany, labeling the request “unfounded.”
German investigators have alleged that a small Ukrainian diving team carried out the 2022 underwater blasts that ruptured three of the four pipelines delivering Russian gas to Germany — a version of events that Russian authorities have called “ridiculous.”
When questioned about remarks from Poland’s prime minister that “the problem with North Stream 2 is not that it was blown up. The problem is that it was built,” the Kremlin representative claimed the statement showed Poland is willing to endorse destructive actions as long as they damage Russian interests.
