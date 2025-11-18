2026 European Film Awards: Trier, Panahi Films Get Top Nominations

The European Film Academy has unveiled the nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards, recognising outstanding cinematic achievements in Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The nominations include Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value", Jafar Panahi's "It Was Just an Accident", and Olivier Laxe's "Sirat", among others, in the Best European Feature category.

Top Category Nominations

Renate Reinsve, Leonie Benesch, and Vicky Krieps are among the actresses nominated for Best European Actress, while Sergi Lopez, Mads Mikkelsen, and Stellan Skarsgard are nominated for Best European Actor.

In the director race, Yorgos Lanthimos is nominated for the Emma Stone/Jessie Plemons starrer Bugonia, alongside Laxe for Sirat, Panahi for It Was Just an Accident, Schilinski for Sound of Falling and Trier for Sentimental Value.

Panahi also picked up a Best European Screenwriter nomination for the script to It Was Just an Accident. Laxe and Sirat co-writer Santiago Fillol were nominated in the same category, alongside Schilinksi and co-writer Louise Peter for Sound of Falling; Trier and co-writer Eskil Vogt for Sentimental Value; and Paolo Sorrentino for La Grazia.

Nominations in Other Categories

The nominees also include documentaries such as "Afternoons of Solitude" and "Riefenstahl", as well as animated films such as "Arco" and "Little Amelie".

In the European Discovery category, honoring up-and-coming young filmmakers, the nominees include Urska Djukic for Little Trouble Girls, Akinola Davies Jr. for My Father's Shadow, Laura Carreira for On Falling, Murat Firatoglu for One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, Mathias Broe for Sauna, and Mara Tamkovich for Under the Grey Sky.

European Young Audience Award nominees include Bienvenu's Arco, Nora Lakos' I Accidentally Wrote a Book, and Siblings from director Greta Scarano.

Ceremony and Special Honours

The winners will be announced at the 38th European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on January 17, 2026. The European Film Awards honour excellence in European cinema, with Liv Ullmann receiving a lifetime achievement award and Alice Rohrwacher receiving the European Achievement in World Cinema Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

