Varonis Announces New Microsoft Purview DSPM Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration between Varonis and Purview helps organizations see and understand their critical data-wherever it lives

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE 2025 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), announces its DSPM integration with Microsoft Purview. By integrating Varonis signals into Purview, data security teams gain unified visibility into sensitive data across third-party platforms like Salesforce alongside their Microsoft data.

“This security integration between Varonis and Microsoft Purview comes at a critical moment for AI adoption,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Varonis.“This DSPM integration gives customers the confidence to safely adopt AI apps and agents by increasing visibility on sensitive data accessed by those tools.”

AI has ignited an explosion of data growth and sprawl. Organizations' sensitive data lives in Microsoft 365, Azure, Salesforce, Snowflake, and countless other data platforms. Every blind spot is a potential breach.

Varonis' integration with Purview helps customers see more, act faster, and reduce risk everywhere data lives. The collaboration eliminates blind spots, strengthens risk posture, and simplifies security operations with a single, streamlined experience.

“Varonis is a trusted partner with Microsoft helping customers extend visibility into data risks where it matters most,” stated Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft Security CVP.“Together, we can now deliver a more complete data risk picture.”

Customers can easily enable Varonis data signals in Purview to see data asset and risk information (such as permissions, location, sensitive information types) on their external data environments. The integration is currently available and seamlessly enabled through Microsoft Sentinel Data Lake and the Microsoft Purview portal.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

