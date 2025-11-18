Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BCE Inc.


2025-11-18 03:13:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - BCE Inc.: Today announced that none of its fixed rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series R (Series R Preferred Shares) will be converted into floating rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series Q (Series Q Preferred Shares) on December 1, 2025. BCE Inc. shares T are trading down $0.20 at $32.18.

Baystreet.ca

