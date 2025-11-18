Mili From Lexin Solutions Now Available On SAP Store

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) By integrating with SAP S/4HANAusing SAPBusiness Technology Platform (BTP) Integration Suite, the MiLi SaaS offering from Lexin Solutions delivers real-time indirect material supply chain intelligence, inventory optimization, and data integrity to customers operating in complex, asset-intensive sectors.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Lexin Solutions has announced that its MiLi solution, an intelligent SaaS platform for indirect materials management that integrates with SAP S/4HANA® via SAP BTP Integration Suite, is now available on SAP® Store.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The solution empowers organizations to gain control of their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supply chain by delivering measurable ROI through improved visibility, streamlined workflows, and data-driven decision-making.

"MiLi was designed for professionals who live the reality of operational complexity across their indirect material supply chain," said Sladen Moses, CEO of Lexin Solutions. "Our customers don't have the luxury of maintenance inefficiencies, especially when it impacts their people, environment, production and reputation. So we built a solution that addresses these problems and pays for itself fast. We enable teams to manage their operational risk at the lowest possible cost, unlocking much needed working capital in the process. Our customers are looking for high impact quick wins, with full transparency and control."

MiLi integrates seamlessly with existing ERP and CMMS environments using SAP BTP Integration Suite, requiring no custom code, and is certified by SAP.

With its modular architecture, MiLi allows businesses to start small and scale at their own pace, selecting the functionalities most relevant to their operations. The platform delivers end-to-end control through a collection of intelligent tools that enhance every stage of indirect materials management. It standardizes and enriches material master data to ensure accuracy and trust, optimizes inventory by refining stocking strategies and lead times to release working capital, and enables users to locate any part, vendor, or work order in seconds through powerful global search and plant-level filters.

MiLi also simplifies execution with role-based workflows, auditable actions, and business-user configurability, eliminating constant dependence on IT teams. Real-time dashboards transform data into insights, surfacing trends and recommending actions that help organizations monitor performance and continuously improve.

MiLi helps clients achieve measurable outcomes in record time. A baseline connection to SAP S/4HANA can be completed within 2-4 hours, and customers typically break even within six months after go-live (often sooner) through duplicate elimination and optimized inventory alone.

Lexin Solutions also offers a MiLi Lite Pilot, a dedicated instance populated with a client's own data to simulate live operations and validate the platform's ROI. Most pilots can be delivered within five business days, and if clients do not realize at least 10x the pilot cost in savings, it's free of charge.

SAP Store, found at, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. Customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner solutions they need to grow their business. For each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP plants a tree.

Lexin Solutions is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides enablement tools, benefits, and support to help partners build high-quality, innovative applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About Lexin Solutions

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Brisbane, Lexin Solutions was established by seasoned MRO Supply Chain professionals to eliminate the operational inefficiencies that erode margins across heavy industries. Its flagship platform, MiLi, provides end-to-end visibility and control over indirect materials, embedding actionable intelligence within existing enterprise systems.