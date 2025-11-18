Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mainz Biomed and OncoVanguard8 Enter into Agreement to bring ColoAlert to South America

18.11.2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainz Biomed and OncoVanguard8 Enter into Agreement to bring ColoAlert to South America OncoVanguard8 is a leading service provider for innovative healthcare products for insurance companies operating in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany – November 18, 2025 -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company“), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with OncoVanguard8, a distributor of oncological innovations. The collaboration aims to introduce ColoAlert ®, a DNA-based colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test, to South America, starting with Peru. Colorectal cancer continues to represent one of the most prevalent yet largely preventable cancer types on a global scale. In the three initial launch markets Peru, Colombia and Ecuador alone, approximately 17,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, highlighting the pressing demand for effective early detection and preventive strategies. The rollout of a DNA-based CRC screening solution presents a significant step forward, with the potential to markedly raise screening participation, facilitate timely diagnosis, and align seamlessly with national public health initiatives aimed at reducing CRC-related mortality and enhancing long-term population health outcomes. In their common MOU, Mainz Biomed and OncoVanguard8 have outlined core commercial, legal and regulatory terms as well as the go-to-market strategy for the initial territory to be part of a final distribution agreement aimed to be signed within the next weeks. Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . About OncoVanguard8 OncoVanguard8 is a company focused on identifying and implementing innovative healthcare solutions for Latin America, with a mission to bridge the technological gap in cancer prevention and early detection. Based in Lima, Peru, the company develops strategic partnerships with insurers, hospitals, and healthcare networks to introduce advanced diagnostic technologies and promote equitable access to innovation. Operating across Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, OncoVanguard8 serves as a regional catalyst for integrating global oncology advancements into local healthcare systems. For media inquiries as to Mainz Biomed: MC Services AG

Maximilian Schur / Simone Neeten

+49 211 529252 20

... For investor inquiries, please contact ... Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“plan”,“outlook”, and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025 and its mid-year report on Form 6-K filed on September 26, 2025. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News Language: English Company: Mainz BioMed N.V. Robert-Koch-Strasse 50 55129 Mainz Germany Internet: mainzbiomed EQS News ID: 2231132

End of News EQS News Service