Al-Kaabi Meets Singapore's Minister Of Manpower, Minister-In-Charge For Energy, Science, And Technology


2025-11-18 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha Dr Tan See Leng, Minister of Manpower, and Minister-in-Charge for Energy, Science, and Technology of Singapore here today.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Singapore and means to enhance them.

Gulf Times

