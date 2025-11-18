403
Al-Kaabi Meets Singapore's Minister Of Manpower, Minister-In-Charge For Energy, Science, And Technology
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha Dr Tan See Leng, Minister of Manpower, and Minister-in-Charge for Energy, Science, and Technology of Singapore here today.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Singapore and means to enhance them.
