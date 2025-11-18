EDGE And Republikorp Announce USD 7 Billion Cooperation To Establish Localised Defence Manufacturing In Indonesia

Major defence initiative with Indonesia's Ministry of Defence represents EDGE's largest and most pivotal international programme to date

Abu Dhabi, UAE:November 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with Republikorp, Indonesia's leading defence holding company, during the Dubai Airshow 2025 (DAS 2025).

The agreement encompasses transfer of technology (ToT), localised production, co-development initiatives, and a comprehensive modernisation programme for the Indonesian Armed Forces. Representing EDGE Group's largest international programme to date, the total financing and procurement package amounts to USD 7 billion, provided through the UAE to advance Indonesia's defence modernisation, technological capability, and industrial autonomy.

The collaboration includes a broad portfolio of advanced defence systems, notably the SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, next-generation infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), unmanned stealth missile boats, cyber defence, and small arms ammunition production capabilities, forming a cornerstone in Indonesia's path towards defence self-reliance and the UAE's global supply chain network.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said:“This landmark defence initiative represents a significant milestone in EDGE's international growth. In partnership with Republikorp, we are helping to shape a modernised, self-sustaining defence ecosystem that strengthens Indonesia's national security and industrial capability. This programme embodies our commitment to enduring collaboration, technology transfer, and the delivery of advanced, integrated systems.”

Norman Joesoef, Group Chairman of Republikorp, said:“This USD 7 billion partnership marks a major step toward Indonesia's long-term defence autonomy, industrial independence and international confidence. By joining forces with EDGE, we are investing in both systems and human capital for the strategic benefit of both the UAE and Indonesia in advanced defence manufacturing. This is more than just cooperation between two companies; this is a bond between two brotherly nations.”

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Republikorp:

REPUBLIKORP is Indonesia's leading defence holding company, established in 2013 to drive indigenous innovation, technological excellence, and national resilience. The company plays a key role in advancing Indonesia's self-reliant defence industrial base through strategic international collaborations and technology localisation.

Republikorp is leading the creation of a 300-hectare defence industrial park in Indonesia, designed to host joint ventures with global defence manufacturers for the production of next-generation systems. These hubs provide investment incentives, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and world-class infrastructure, strengthening Indonesia's manufacturing capability and long-term sustainability.