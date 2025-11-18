Home2 Suites By Hilton, Mesa, Longbow Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Enhances Mesa's Autism Certified Citytm Status

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes Home2 Suites by Hilton, Mesa, Longbow as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). This designation was awarded to Home2 Suites after staff completed position-specific autism training to help them understand how to best welcome, communicate with, and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

“Hospitality is about making people feel comfortable and cared for, and that means meeting the unique needs of all individuals and families who stay with us. By becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM, our team has gained valuable skills to better communicate, anticipate, and accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities or specific behavioral needs,” says Alana Ashman, director of sales at Home2 Suites Hilton, Mesa, Longbow.“We believe that true hospitality embraces everyone, and this certification is an important step in ensuring every guest feels welcome and relaxed at Home2 Suites Mesa.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Home2 Suites by Hilton, Mesa, Longbow and award the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This training and certification will not only empower staff in their interactions with guests, but also give autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families peace of mind and assurance they'll be supported, welcomed, and accommodated when visiting the hotel.”

Home2 Suites' CAC certification contributes to Mesa's designation as an Autism Certified CityTM (ACC). This designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals across the healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality, entertainment, and recreation industries. Mesa was the first city in the world to earn the ACC designation.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Mesa, Longbow is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Home2 Suites by Hilton, Mesa, Longbow

Home2 Suites by Hilton, Mesa, Longbow offers modern, all-suite accommodations in the heart of Arizona's vibrant East Valley. Conveniently located near Falcon Field, Mesa Gateway Airport, and adjacent to Longbow Golf Club, the hotel is ideal for both extended stays and weekend getaways. Guests are just minutes from downtown Mesa's arts and culture scene, outdoor adventures at Usery Mountain Regional Park, and only a short commute to other neighboring cities such as Tempe, Scottsdale and Gilbert.

Guests enjoy spacious suites featuring in-suite kitchens, free WiFi, and flexible living areas designed for both work and relaxation. Complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, outdoor pool, and pet-friendly accommodations make every stay easy and enjoyable. Whether visiting for business or leisure, Home2 Suites Mesa delivers the warm hospitality and thoughtful design that define the Hilton brand.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

