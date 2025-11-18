Goguardian Advances K-12 Network Protection And Visibility Through New Enhancements To Goguardian Admin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addressing the complexities of K–12 digital safety, new DNS Precision Filtering, Image Filtering, and Smart Alerts Allowlist give IT admins smarter, simpler ways to protect students online

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, a leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced comprehensive enhancements to GoGuardian Admin, the #1 choice for K–12 web filtering*. The new capabilities-DNS Precision Filtering, Image Filtering, and Smart Alerts Allowlist-build on GoGuardian Admin's trusted foundation and address the critical needs of IT administrators in today's rapidly changing digital landscape. Together, these enhancements deliver a unified solution that protects students while optimizing network performance across every device.

DNS Precision Filtering: Granular Control and Customization

The enhanced on-premises DNS solution provides IT administrators with greater control and flexibility in managing network filtering policies. The redesigned dashboard includes interactive charts and exportable data tables that allow administrators to analyze network activity by subnet, category, and IP range for deeper visibility into network behavior. Group-level customization enables tailored filtering for different user types, such as staff, students, and guests. Additional enhancements include CNAME reporting to identify true destination domains, along with improved user identification and agent awareness to streamline policy management across devices. Together, these updates help schools strengthen network safety, add granular control, and optimize filtering performance with precision.

Image Filtering: Next-Generation Content Protection

As visual content becomes increasingly prevalent in digital learning environments, GoGuardian Admin now includes advanced image filtering capabilities integrated directly into Smart Alerts. The AI-powered system instantly identifies and blocks inappropriate visual content without impacting student device performance, providing administrators and school communities with comprehensive protection and peace of mind. When inappropriate images are detected, students see a clear block notification while administrators receive detailed alerts with full visibility into the content and context.

Smart Alerts Allowlist: Streamlined Alert Management

The new Smart Alerts Allowlist feature gives administrators enhanced control over which sites and content trigger alerts, improving operational efficiency and enabling IT teams to focus on the most critical safety concerns. By designating trusted, district-approved learning tools and resources on an allowlist, GoGuardian Admin helps administrators optimize their workflow and direct attention where it matters most.

“The world of digital safety is evolving faster than ever, and schools need partners who can move just as quickly,” said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology and Product Officer at GoGuardian.“IT administrators face growing complexity in protecting students while maintaining access to educational content. These new GoGuardian Admin enhancements are designed to meet that challenge head-on, giving them the speed, precision, and support they need to stay ahead.”

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. The company implements a holistic approach that combines safety, engagement, and personalized learning, creating a learning flywheel that results in measurable student success. GoGuardian's suite of tools-including GoGuardian Admin, GoGuardian Teacher, and GoGuardian Beacon-supports 25 million students nationwide-representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the United States.

