Diagnostear Technologies Inc. Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Units

Further to its press release from June 3, 2025 and October 24, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), in the principal amount of CDN $925,000 (the "Offering").

The Company issued 1,850,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit in connection with the closing of the Offering.

Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a term of eighteen (18) months from the closing date of the Offering, which will be May 18, 2027.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with this offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the Company's working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approval, including acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). All securities issued in connection with the Offering (including the Shares and Warrants) and the Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Yifftach Biel, Chief Financial Officer

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Shimon Gross, Chief Executive Officer

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: +972-523408550

About DiagnosTear

DiagnosTear is a leading ophthalmic company developing and commercializing disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. DiagnosTear's TeaRxTM technology is a diagnostic platform intended for rapid, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter analysis of non-invasively collected tear fluid. The first CE-IVD, and Israeli MoH-approved test based on the TeaRxTM platform is intended for diagnosis of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES TeaRxTM Dry Eye). This product is not FDA-cleared yet. Beyond DES, DiagnosTear is developing innovative tests based on the TeaRxTM platform for additional ophthalmic indications. Among others, DiagnosTear's pipeline includes TeaRxTM Red Eye: The first test of its kind for differential assessment of adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic conjunctivitis. For additional information about DiagnosTear, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Offering and its terms, including the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering; and other matters regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Offering may not close at all or on the terms announced; that the Company may use the proceeds of the Offering for purposes other than those disclosed in this news release; adverse market conditions; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

