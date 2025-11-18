Jharkhand Police Crack Jewellery Heist Within 24 Hours, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Hazaribagh, Nov 18 (IANS) Hazaribagh Police solved a high-value jewellery robbery within 24 hours of the incident, arresting three members of an interstate criminal gang and recovering stolen ornaments worth around Rs 1.5 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Raids are being conducted to trace other gang members and recover the remaining part of the loot.

The robbery took place near the Barhi check post around 9 p.m. on November 16, when the owner of Jai Mata Di Jewellers was returning home after closing his shop, carrying four bags filled with gold and silver.

Four motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him, opened fire, and fled with jewellery valued in crores.

Based on the jeweller's complaint, an FIR (Case No. 439/25) was registered at Barhi Police Station under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 27 of the Arms Act, and other relevant provisions.

To crack the case, the district police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which analysed technical inputs, CCTV footage, cyber cell data, and information from informants.

Acting on leads, the team first detained a suspect, Indrajit Chaudhary, from Gaya district in Bihar. His interrogation provided crucial clues.

Subsequent raids in various locations across Gaya (Bihar) and Chatra (Jharkhand) led to the arrest of two more accused -- Dhananjay Chaudhary alias Chhotu and Roshan Yadav.

Police recovered 946 grams of gold, 200 grams of Pola (a kind of bangle), 11.760 kg of silver, a Scorpio SUV, a KTM motorcycle, three country-made pistols, a country-made carbine, six live cartridges, and two mobile phones from their possession.

Police officials said all three arrested men have extensive criminal records. Dhananjay Chaudhary is wanted in several cases across Bihar and Jharkhand, while Roshan Yadav has earlier been jailed multiple times by the Bihar Police.

Hazaribagh Police said that efforts are underway to arrest other absconding associates of the gang and identify buyers linked to the loot.

More than 20 officers and personnel, including SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal and Barhi Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar, were involved in the operation.