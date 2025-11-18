Roblox Introduces Mandatory Age Checks For Messaging Amid Global Safety Scrutiny



The gaming platform has been facing multiple lawsuits, accusing it of failing to shield minors from online exploitation adequately.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) rolled out a new age-based chat system on Tuesday, restricting conversations to users in similar age groups.

Starting the first week of December in select regions, including Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, Roblox will make the check mandatory for chat access, with enforcement expanding globally in early January.

Why Roblox Is Tightening Controls

The company will begin requiring users to complete a facial age check before sending messages or participating in chat, a move that marks one of the industry's strictest communication safeguards.

The update comes in response to intensifying scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators worldwide. Roblox has been facing multiple lawsuits, filed by attorneys general in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana, accusing the platform of failing to shield minors from online exploitation adequately.

Roblox's stock inched 0.1% lower in Tuesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory amid 'extremely low' message volume levels.

How Age-Based Chat Works

The age check happens through facial age estimation. Users grant the Roblox app camera access and then follow the on-screen prompts.

Once verified, players are grouped into age categories: U9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, and 21+. Users can converse with peers in their category and nearby age brackets.

To protect its youngest users, Roblox disables 'Experience' chat by default for those under 9, unless a parent gives consent after completing the age verification process. Users under 13 do not have access to external or non-experience chat unless they're age-verified.

RBLX stock has gained 75% year-to-date and over 98% in the last 12 months.

