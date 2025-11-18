LIFT Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Shelf Prospectus

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd.("" or the "") announces that in order to replace its prior Base Shelf Prospectus that expired on October 21, 2025, it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus permits the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or debt securities or a combination thereof (the "Securities"), up to an aggregate total of $200 million Canadian dollars during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective, which is until December 2027.

The Base Shelf Prospectus provides the Company with financial flexibility and the capability to access capital markets quickly, when available, to fund its ongoing capital needs over the next two years. The specific terms of any offering of Securities (if any) will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Each prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the Securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Base Shelf Prospectus. A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at , and may also be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company via email at ....

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Notice of Change to Financial Year-End

The Company announces a change in its financial year-end from November 30 to December 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to align the timing of the Company's financial reporting obligations with its internal budgeting and forecasting process and with its peers. The next financial year-end of the Company for its transition year will occur on December 31, 2025. Further details regarding the change in financial year-end is available in the Company's notice of change in year-end prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.