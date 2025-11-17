403
Gulf Studies Centre Holds 10Th Edition Of Annual Multidisciplinary Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Studies Centre at College of Arts and Sciences, Qatar University (QU), organised the 10th edition of its annual multidisciplinary conference, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and experts from academic institutions across the Gulf region and beyond.
Under the theme 'Bridging Tradition and Progress', this year's conference featured more than 10 speakers from QU and other regional and international universities, including Kuwait University, Abu Dhabi University, Bahrain University, Lebanese University, Colombia University, Oxford University, and the University of Edinburgh, in addition to experts from Unesco.
Through seven specialised academic sessions, participants discussed topics related to family, artificial intelligence (AI), cultural diplomacy, law, language, and other issues connected to social transformations in the region.
The sessions addressed themes related to national identity amid globalisation, the role of the family in social and economic development, and the relationship between modernisation and cultural continuity.
The discussions highlighted the challenges faced by Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries as they work to balance modernisation requirements with the preservation of heritage and social traditions.
In her remarks, Dr Fatima Ali al-Kubaisi, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at QU, noted that culture, national identity, and the role of the family form essential pillars of national development, making the integration of cultural discourse into development strategies a necessity across the region. She said the college's commitment to expanding research efforts focused on national identity in the context of rapid global change. She added that the conference deepens understanding of developmental trajectories in Gulf societies and strengthens the exchange of expertise while drawing on international models in identity and cultural studies.
This, she said, reinforces QU's standing as a leading research destination in the region. Dr Maryam al-Kuwari, director of the Gulf Studies Centre at QU, noted that the conference themes address a wide range of issues, including national identity in the context of globalisation, the role of the family in social and economic development, and the relationship between modernisation and cultural continuity Studies Centre College of Arts and Sciences Qatar University
