Digital Chamber Launches State Network To Boost US Crypto Policy Support

The rise of blockchain technology continues to shape the future of finance and digital assets in the United States. In a move to strengthen crypto policies at the state level and promote broader public understanding, the Digital Chamber has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among lawmakers, industry leaders, and advocates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The initiative emphasizes education, policy development, and grassroots support to accelerate blockchain adoption across the country.

The Digital Chamber has announced the launch of the State Network, a comprehensive initiative designed to bolster digital asset policies at the state level across the U.S. As the nation's crypto markets and blockchain ecosystem grow, the effort aims to bridge gaps between policymakers, industry players, and educators to foster an environment conducive to crypto and DeFi adoption, especially as election seasons approach.

Inaugural members include prominent industry entities such as Michael Saylor's company Strategy, the proof-of-stake public ledger Hedera, and blockchain research firm Input Output. This coalition will work to promote blockchain integration and advocate for sensible regulations on crypto assets nationwide.

Crypto Education and Policy Development

Central to the initiative is an educational partnership with the nonprofit Future Caucus. The goal is to equip lawmakers with the necessary knowledge to craft informed and balanced crypto policies, fostering a legislative environment supportive of blockchain innovations. Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, emphasized that the partnership aims to cultivate future leaders capable of advocating for principled digital asset legislation.

Moreover, crypto has already played a notable role in the 2024 U.S. federal elections, with crypto-related contributions exceeding $134 million, highlighting the increasing influence of digital assets in American politics.

Supporting Grassroots Growth

The State Network's pilot program includes microgrants aimed at expanding blockchain advocacy, university clubs, and local innovation groups. Planned for launch in 2026, these grants will provide tools and sandbox environments to experiment with new policies and educate communities about blockchain's benefits.

Anastasia Dellaccio, the event's executive director, underscored that these grants are the first step toward building a nationwide advocacy network focused on digital assets.“We are proud to support emerging groups working to educate policymakers on the benefits of developing principled digital asset policies,” she said.

Early Outreach and Future Plans

Even before its official launch, the State Network was active in four states-New York, Arizona, Ohio, and New Hampshire-engaging lawmakers on blockchain technology and policy issues. Looking ahead, the Digital Chamber plans a“2026 Digital Asset Tour” to continue engaging state legislatures across the country, fostering a cohesive and innovative approach to crypto regulation and blockchain integration.

