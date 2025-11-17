National Human Rights Action Plan Concludes Its First Consultative Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The national committee tasked with preparing the National Human Rights Action Plan concluded its first two-day consultative session on Monday.The session, which focused on developing the National Human Rights Action Plan (2026-2030), saw broad participation from representatives of government agencies, national institutions, experts, and civil society organizations.blade-->

The consultative session featured rich discussions and an exchange of views on national challenges, gaps, and priorities. It resulted in a set of important recommendations that will be included in the initial draft of the National Action Plan.The session emphasized the importance of continuing the participatory approach to ensure a comprehensive plan that reflects the aspirations of society and strengthens the human rights system in the country.The national committee for preparing the National Human Rights Action Plan affirmed that this consultative session represents the first phase of a comprehensive consultative process. This will be followed by high-level sessions with decision-makers, and then similar expanded sessions to discuss the draft.