Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From Nov. 10 To Nov. 14, 2025


2025-11-17 12:01:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 10 to November 14, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2025 FR0010451203 33 900 29,6537 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/11/2025 FR0010451203 42 801 29,7615 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/11/2025 FR0010451203 3 730 30,1717 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2025 FR0010451203 39 414 30,0706 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2025 FR0010451203 25 197 30,1265 XPAR
TOTAL 145 042 29,8943

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from Nov. 10 to Nov.14, 2025

MENAFN17112025004107003653ID1110355818



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search