Maha Govt's Football Initiative To Provide Support To Rural Athletes, Tiger Shroff Named As Brand Ambassador
He added that this will provide an international platform to athletes from rural areas.
He was speaking at the meeting held between the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and actor Tiger Shroff.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister.
According to the government statement, actor Tiger Shroff has been roped in as an ambassador for five years.
"The ambitious 'Maha-Deva' football talent development initiative has received a major boost with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff agreeing to serve as the brand ambassador for the project for five years. 'Maha-Deva' is an initiative to identify football talent among boys and girls in the state and develop them holistically. The main objective of this programme is to select 30 boys and 30 girls from the state through Western India Football Association's (WIFA) scouting network and provide them with technical training, academic assistance and opportunities at the international level," the government statement said.
The MITRA initiative will also involve world football superstar Lionel Messi.
Therefore, the Maha-Deva initiative will also gain great status at the international level, the statement added.
An MoU was signed ahead of Lionel Messi's Mumbai visit.
"Tiger Shroff will be involved in public awareness, promotional materials, public events, digital campaigns related to the event. All promotional materials will be released only after his prior approval. The actor's association will help give a new direction to the football culture in the state and also provide new opportunities and assistance to young footballers," the government statement said.
