PM Modi Urges Governance Over 'Jungle Raj' In Bihar, Calls For Emotional Commitment Beyond Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) In a stirring address at the Sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, organised by the Express Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the spotlight on Bihar's turbulent past and promising future, lamenting what could have been under leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav while championing a vision of compassionate, development-driven governance.

Delivered amid the prestigious awards for journalistic excellence, PM Modi's speech wove personal anecdotes with pointed political critique, emphasising that true leadership thrives on empathy, not perpetual campaigning.

"Lalu Yadav could have done a lot for Bihar if he wanted," PM Modi remarked. "But he prioritised jungle raj."

The reference to the infamous era of lawlessness under Yadav's rule in the 1990s evoked nods from the audience, many of whom recalled the state's descent into chaos-kidnappings, caste clashes, and crumbling infrastructure that scarred generations.

PM Modi contrasted this with the current NDA-led dispensation in Bihar, crediting it with steady strides in infrastructure, education, and women's empowerment.

"Whether there are separate governments in the states or our central government, you should compete in development," he asserted, underscoring a federal ethos where rivalry fuels progress, not rancour.

The Prime Minister's words carried extra weight following the BJP's recent electoral triumphs in Bihar, where high voter turnout-especially among women-signalled a mandate for stability. Yet, PM Modi swiftly pivoted from victory laps to a gentle rebuke of his own supporters.

"After winning the Bihar elections, some Modi-lovers in the media have started saying that Modi and the BJP remain in election mode 24x7," he said with a wry smile. "They do not know we have to remain in emotional mode, not election mode."

It was a rare moment of self-reflection, urging his party to channel post-poll energy into heartfelt service rather than endless politicking.

In an era of polarised discourse, PM Modi's call resonated as a plea for authenticity-governments as caregivers, not just calculators. At the heart of his message was the relentless work to "alleviate the hardships of the poor and fulfill the aspirations of the middle class."

He highlighted Bihar's transformation under schemes like PM Awas Yojana and Ujjwala, where millions have escaped poverty's grip.

"We've seen this happen in Bihar," PM Modi noted, painting vivid pictures of villages now lit by solar lamps and connected by expressways, a far cry from the 'jungle raj' shadows.

PM Modi then shared a poignant vignette from his early political days, humanising the grind of grassroots activism.

Recalling the 1991 Lok Sabha polls, he spoke of Ramnath Goenka's trusted aide Nanaji Deshmukh and said "Ramnath ji," who contested the election once from Vidisha. He was advised by RSS icon Nanaji Deshmukh to merely file nomination papers and secure the certificate before departing, PM Modi recounted.

"I mean the work of the BJP's numerous workers. Millions of workers have nurtured the BJP's roots," PM Modi added, crediting the party's unyielding cadre for planting seeds of change that now bloom nationwide.

The evening, hosted at a glittering venue in the capital, honoured Ramnath Goenka's legacy of fearless journalism- a man who defied the Emergency and championed truth.

PM Modi praised the awards as a "forum for ideas that shape our national discourse," aligning his vision of empathetic governance with Goenka's commitment to integrity.