'Bauna' Remark No Big Deal, Focus Should Be On Bavuma's Composure Under Pressure: Amit Mishra.

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has downplayed the controversy surrounding the 'bauna' (dwarf) comment directed at South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, saying that it's not a big deal while praising the visiting skipper's match-winning unbeaten 55 under pressure.

A stump mic incident during day one's play caught Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant referring to Bavuma's height as 'bauna bhi hai' during an LBW appeal in the 14th over. While the term is generally used for people suffering from dwarfism, it can be deemed offensive when directed at individuals of short stature.

"This is a normal thing. It's not a big deal. You know that South Africans have a normal language outside of English. We also don't know what they will be talking about us in their own language. Like, we talk in our own way in Hindi, and that's normal.”

“It's not like the Indian team doesn't have short heighted players. The other teams will also talk to each other in their own language. Just like that, we talk to each other in our own language, and I don't think it's a big deal," Mishra said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Monday.

Coming to Bavuma's unbeaten 55 on day three's play, also the highest individual score for a batter in the match, Mishra was effusive in his praise and was left impressed by the mental fortitude displayed by Bavuma on a treacherous pitch where no team managed to post 200. The innings proved to be the difference between the two sides as India were bundled out for 93 while chasing 124 for victory.

"The way Bavuma handled pressure, scoring fifty runs and that too under pressure, was awesome. When a senior player is with you, you have to become mentally stronger in terms of which shots you have to play and which can't be played. He did the same - kept his patience and whenever he got a chance, he chose which balls to hit, and stopped against which deliveries.”

“This is the most important thing for any senior player - you have to prove yourself under pressure. In making those fifty-odd runs, he showed determination, patience, and how to handle pressure," he said.

Mishra also felt the young Indian batters could have taken cues from Bavuma's batting approach on a spin-friendly pitch. "When you play, you have to learn a lot from a player. Like, if a player is batting like this, why is he batting? How did he make runs? You will learn from him.”

“This young Indian team will improve in the future. I have a lot of hope for them for the future because there is a lot of talent in this team. You just have to be patient and improve your skills. You will have to make some changes in your strategy, especially in such games," he added.

Looking ahead to the second Test in Guwahati, where India will aim to level the two-game series, Mishra signed off by saying the hosts need to have a clear strategy centred on building partnerships and focusing on their skills.

"I would say that batting is the most important thing - try to have small partnerships, then have a long partnership, and then bat for long whenever a player is set. Avoid risky shots and play according to the wicket and the bowler. Work on your strategies, have small partnerships, talk to the senior players and coaches.”

“Like, explain to them not to focus too much on the wicket, but on their skills and strategies – against which bowler you can hit which shots. You have to pay attention to the strategies, like trying to play as long as possible and having small partnerships."