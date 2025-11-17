MP: National Children's Science Exhibition To Kick Off Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) A six-day national children's science exhibition will commence at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in Bhopal on Tuesday, bringing together students aged 14 to 18 from across the country.

The event, jointly organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Tribal Welfare Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, and Bhopal MP Alok Sharma are among the dignitaries expected to attend.

According to the state's School Education Department, nearly 900 students and teachers from 31 states and union territories will present science-based projects and models during the exhibition.

The initiative aims to spark scientific curiosity and promote analytical thinking among young learners.

The exhibition will feature thematic displays and discussions on food, health and hygiene, transport and communication, natural farming, disaster management, mathematical modelling, computational thinking, and waste management.

Each morning at 9 a.m., scientists from premier institutions such as the Regional Science Centre, IISER, MANIT, ISECT, and Global Skill Park will deliver lectures and engage in interactive Q&A sessions.

Evenings will showcase cultural performances by students representing diverse states, while participants will also visit historical sites, museums, and science centres in and around Bhopal.

The event, which concludes on November 23, offers a unique platform for students to explore science, mathematics, and environmental issues while celebrating India's cultural diversity.

