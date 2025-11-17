Arjun Kapoor Shares A Video Of Him 'Finding His Calm'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to his social media account to share a glimpse of him 'finding his calm'. The actor shared a video that featured the actor in his gym mode.

Apart from working out intensely, Arjun was also seen sharing clips of his fancy yet healthy diet, followed by some intense boxing sessions in the gym. He was also seen unwinding in the swimming pool, followed by relaxing at a location that appears to be from his vacation. Kapor captioned it as,“Throwback to a weekend of just me finding my calm.”

Recently, a few days ago, the actor was in for a pleasant surprise while he headed to the airport, as he bumped into none other than Bollywood star Jackie Shroff at the airport. Arjun immediately clicked a selfie with him, and sharing the selfie on his social media account, the actor captioned the picture as,“When you get to fly with your favourite person @apnabhidu!!!"

The picture shows both Arjun and Jackie smiling while posing for a cheerful selfie at the airport. Jackie is seen holding a small potted plant while Arjun clicks the picture. Both the actors appear to be enjoying the moment, radiating warmth and camaraderie.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor was recently emotional on account of his father Bony Kapoor's 70th birthday, which the family celebrated away from the hustle and bustle of the city, with only close family members in attendance. Arjun had taken to his social media account on the 11th of November to wish his father, Boney Kapoor, on his 70th birthday.

The 'Ki and Ka' actor had shared a throwback picture of himself and his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, from their childhood days. The picture also featured his father, Boney Kapoor, from his younger days, with all three of them having a blast together.

He captioned it as,“Happy Birthday, Dad. You've spent your life building, creating, and giving to family, to films, and to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I'm proud to be your son...”

