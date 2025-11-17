Some 4.6M Ukrainians Hold Temporary Protection In EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Ilona Havronska said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Exact figures must always be updated, but I can say roughly this: out of the approximately 7 million Ukrainians who are abroad because of the full-scale war, 4.6 million are under temporary protection in the EU,” Havronska stated.

She noted that, according to various studies, about 2 million people travelled abroad and returned during 2022–2023.

“For the first two years of the full-scale war, this movement was very noticeable. Now we are seeing a certain balance: some people are constantly leaving, others are returning. Because of this, the figure of 4.6 million under temporary protection remains relatively stable,” the deputy minister added.

As reported, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union activated the Temporary Protection Directive, granting Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks the right to legally stay in the EU and access essential social services - including healthcare, education, and employment.

Ministry ofexplains what Ukrainian refugees should do after temporary protection expires

In June 2025, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council approved a political decision to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until 4 March 2027.

According to Eurostat, at the end of September, EU member states hosted 4.3 million Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status.

Photo: dpa