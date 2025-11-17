403
Japan's Q3 GDP Down 1.8 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Japan's economy shrank an annualized pace of 1.8 percent in the July-September quarter, chiefly due to weak exports, government data showed Monday.
The first contraction of the gross domestic product (GDP) in six quarters followed a revised 2.2 percent rise in the April-June period, according to preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.
On a quarterly basis, the world's third-biggest economy declined 0.4 percent in the three months ended September 30 from the April-June period, showed the data.
Personal consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's GDP, edged up 0.1 percent from the previous quarter on the back of high demand for beverages in summer.
Corporate capital spending, another key pillar of domestic demand, also grew 1.0 percent.
However, exports declined 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, amid impact of US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically. (end)
