Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber

PTI photo

New Delhi- The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an“active co-conspirator” of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

Wani, who also goes by the alias of Danish, was arrested in Srinagar by an NIA team, it said.

“The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage,” the NIA statement said.

The agency is exploring“various angles” to unravel the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast in the national capital.