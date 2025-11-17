Boeing Loses Ground To Airbus For Flydubai Jets Amid Focus On Production Stability, Strike Resolution: Retail Cautious



Boeing (BA) stock is expected to garner investor attention on Monday after rival Airbus reportedly pipped it in a deal for narrowbody jets amid the U.S. planemaker's focus on stabilizing production rates instead of chasing new orders.

The developments come after Boeing saw the end of one of the longest strikes in company history, as its St. Louis-area workers approved its new contract to resolve the 101-day standoff. Boeing stock slipped marginally last week.

Airbus Set To End Boeing's Dominance With FlyDubai

According to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter, Airbus is on course to win about 100 jet orders from the United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai, which has until now mostly bought from Boeing.

The orders will be for its A321neo jets, the report stated, and the number of aircraft could be even higher. The negotiations will continue during the Dubai Air Show, scheduled to run from Nov. 17-21.

FlyDubai, the airline owned by the government of Dubai, previously said it was looking to place its largest-ever aircraft order, an indication that it would exceed the 175 737 MAX planes it ordered in 2017. The report stated that when options were included, the airline could secure access to hundreds of new jets during this week's negotiations.

Focus Shifts To Stability Amid Airbus's Expansion

On Sunday, Boeing's Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope reportedly told reporters it was too early to say when the planemaker would raise the production of its best-selling 737 jets to 47 per month. Only recently, Boeing received approval from U.S. regulators to increase production to 42 per month from 38.

The production cap was imposed in 2024 after the Federal Aviation Administration found lapses in quality control and safety following a midair blowout of a door plug from a Boeing 737 Max aircraft. "Getting it better at (the right) pace is better than going fast," Pope said.

The company posted another loss in the third quarter, partially weighed down by delays in deliveries of its large-body 777X aircraft. On the other hand, Airbus is producing 63 of its narrowbody jets per month and has plans to increase it to 75.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Boeing was in the 'neutral' territory, compared with 'bearish' a day ago.

“Over the weekend, news that focus will not be on getting new orders but to fix relationships. How is the market going to take this headline on Monday and into the end of the week?” one trader said.

Boeing stock has gained over 9% this year.

