Tanu Weds Manu To Luka Chuppi: 5 Underrated Bollywood Romantic Comedies To Stream On OTT

Bollywood has plenty of popular rom-coms, but some truly delightful ones often go unnoticed. These hidden gems offer warm chemistry, gentle humour, and feel-good stories perfect for a cosy binge. Here are five underrated romantic comedies you should stream right now.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Often overshadowed by bigger rom-coms, this quirky love story is filled with humour, colourful characters, and brilliant performances by Kangana and Madhavan. The film's messy, unexpected, and very Indian charm makes it endlessly rewatchable. It's the kind of romance where imperfections make everything even more entertaining.

Where To Watch: Netflix

A fun, breezy entertainer about a couple navigating the chaos of a“live-in gone wrong.” Its sharp humour, small-town flavour, and crackling chemistry between Kartik and Kriti make it an easy, enjoyable watch. Beneath the laughs, it also lightly questions societal norms while keeping the mood light and feel-good.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

This nostalgic tale captures the ache of almost-love through Ayushmann and Parineeti's heartfelt performances. Packed with relatable emotions, old-school music, and bittersweet humour, the film explores dreams, timing, and the bonds we can't quite let go of. It's an honest, warm story that resonates long after it ends.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Though known more as a slice-of-life dramedy, Karwaan hides a lovely, understated romantic thread. Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's gentle interactions, mixed with humour and soulful travel moments, create a soft, unhurried charm. It's a film that grows on you, offering romance that feels natural and beautifully imperfect.

Where To Watch: Netflix

This sweet, slow-blooming romance follows two opposites who meet on a dating app and embark on a quirky trip. With witty banter, relatable vulnerability, and Irfan–Parvathy's quiet chemistry, the film delivers a refreshing, grounded love story that feels warm, mature, and far more real than typical Bollywood rom-coms.