Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions in Suwayda
(MENAFN) Outlaw factions have persisted in destabilizing safety conditions across Syria’s southern Suwayda province, breaching the ceasefire arrangement for a third straight day, as reported by state outlets on Saturday.
A security official informed an official news agency that “outlaw groups in Suwayda are violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting Internal Security Forces positions along the Walgha axis in the province’s countryside.”
The source emphasized ongoing assaults on security positions despite the truce.
A second security official, speaking to a state-operated television channel, stated that these outlaw factions had once again overstepped the ceasefire terms, striking security personnel sites in the village of Al-Majdal, situated in the western rural area. No supplementary details regarding casualties or those responsible were disclosed.
On Friday, Suleiman Abdel-Baqi, head of the Internal Security Directorate in Suwayda, told the channel that no members of the security forces suffered injuries during the most recent breach within the province.
He highlighted recommendations aimed at easing tensions and maintaining open avenues for dialogue, recalling that the region had endured prior turmoil.
He also mentioned that many locals are now reaching out to security agencies, urging a resolution to the disorder without resorting to violence.
According to the channel, Abdel-Baqi further stated that “Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, bears responsibility for dragging Suwayda toward bloodshed.”
