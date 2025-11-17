403
Moderate, Hazy Weather Expected Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy to misty at first at places, becoming moderate in temperature daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy and will see some clouds, the Meteorology Department added.
Inshore winds will be variable, mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at 5 to 15 KT. Offshore, winds will be variable, mainly northerly to northwesterly at 8 to 18 KT.
Sea state inshore will range between 2 and 3 feet, while offshore it will range between 1 and 3 feet.
Visibility inshore is expected to range between 4 and 10 km, or less at places at first. Offshore visibility will range between 5 and 10 km weather report
