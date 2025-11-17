Kazakh Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Deepen Cooperation In Cybersecurity, Digital Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation led by Doszhan Musaliyev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports, citing the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to information, the guests first toured the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, where they were briefed on the center's operations and training programs.

As part of the visit, the delegation also held discussions at the Electronic Security Service, exchanging views on opportunities for cooperation in cybersecurity.

The Kazakh representatives later visited the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. During a meeting with Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov, they were informed about the establishment and operating principles of Azerbaijan's cyber centers.

The Kazakh side expressed a strong interest in learning from Azerbaijan's experience in cybersecurity and exploring avenues for further collaboration.