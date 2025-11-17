Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakh Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Deepen Cooperation In Cybersecurity, Digital Development

Kazakh Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Deepen Cooperation In Cybersecurity, Digital Development


2025-11-17 03:55:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation led by Doszhan Musaliyev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports, citing the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to information, the guests first toured the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, where they were briefed on the center's operations and training programs.

As part of the visit, the delegation also held discussions at the Electronic Security Service, exchanging views on opportunities for cooperation in cybersecurity.

The Kazakh representatives later visited the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. During a meeting with Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov, they were informed about the establishment and operating principles of Azerbaijan's cyber centers.

The Kazakh side expressed a strong interest in learning from Azerbaijan's experience in cybersecurity and exploring avenues for further collaboration.

MENAFN17112025000195011045ID1110352645



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search