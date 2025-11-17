Steph Curry Slips Back Into Nike After Under Armour Split: CEO Elliott Hill Vows To Put Athletes 'Back At The Center'



After his partnership with Under Armour ended, NBA star Stephen Curry was spotted wearing Nike sneakers during practice.

Fans are speculating that Curry might be in talks to renew his partnership with Nike. Meanwhile, Nike CEO Elliott Hill reiterated its focus on athleticwear and touted upcoming products, including a collection with women's basketball star Caitlin Clark.

NBA star Stephen Curry sported Nike sneakers at the pregame warmup in San Antonia on Friday, raising speculation that the Golden State Warriors point guard might be returning to Nike following his split with Under Armour announced just days earlier.

Curry wore the Kobe 6 "Mambacita" kicks, in an apparent tribute to Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna. Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

ESPN's Anthony Slater posted footage on X of Curry shooting in Nike shoes, with additional clips surfacing on other accounts, amplifying the buzz.

Curry Heading To Nike?

On Thursday, Under Armour announced that it is ending a 12-year partnership with Curry, under which it sold a Curry signature line of sneakers and apparel. However, the planned Under Armour Curry 13 shoe will still be released early next year, and Curry apparel will be sold through October 2026.

There's no official word on talks between Curry and Nike. To be sure, the sportswear giant already sells collections in collaboration with basketball icons such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant.

“Just in the best interest of both parties,” Curry said, responding to a journalist's question about the Under Armour partnership ending.

“(The) Sneaker industry is difficult. Things over time, to the point of you give your best effort to create something sustainable. A little disappointed... but I think it's the right thing for everybody.”

Nike Focuses On Athletes

Meanwhile, Nike CEO Elliott Hill has stressed that the brand is now firmly focused on products for athletes, a shift from his predecessor's strategy, which leaned heavily into lifestyle footwear and broader fashion appeal.

Our goal now is“putting the 'athlete' back at the center of everything that we do,” Hill said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. In the interview, released on Friday, Hill discussed how Nike is rationalizing the inventory of popular sneakers such as the Air Jordon 1, Air Force 1, and Nike Dunks through discounts, to make room for newer products.

“We became over-reliant on the three shoes,” Hill said, adding that the company has managed to push sales of the older stock of Air Jordon 1 and Air Force 1, but Dunks' inventory remains high.

Sweeping Changes

A Nike veteran, Hill was recalled from retirement and appointed CEO in October 2024. Since then, he has led sweeping changes, including a management shake-up, workforce reductions, and a major overhaul of the company's sales strategy, which includes the resumption of direct sales on Amazon.

Hill expressed excitement about upcoming launches, including a collection in collaboration with women's basketball star Caitlin Clark and a special“four-in-one” jacket launching next year during the Olympics.

As of year-to-date, Nike's shares are down 15.2% while those of Under Armour have declined 45.3%. Their Stocktwits sentiment was 'neutral' as of the last reading.

