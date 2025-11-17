Tamim Iqbal Withdraws From BPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, marking the first time since the tournament's inception in 2012 that he will not feature in the event.

The veteran opener confirmed to Cricbuzz on Sunday (November 16) that he had officially requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to withdraw his name from the players' draft, which is scheduled to be held on November 23.

Tamim explained that he personally informed BCB cricket operations manager Shahriar Nafees about his decision to sit out this season, Cricbuzz reported.

His absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has long been regarded as one of the league's most consistent and accomplished batters. Over the years, Tamim has not only accumulated impressive numbers but also played a pivotal leadership role, most recently guiding Fortune Barishal to back-to-back BPL titles. His performances as both captain and top-order mainstay were central to the franchise's success.

Although Tamim's withdrawal may come as a surprise to some, those following his recent circumstances will note several contributing factors. Fortune Barishal themselves have chosen not to participate in the upcoming tournament, citing inadequate preparation time. Additionally, Tamim has been dealing with serious health concerns.

The 36-year-old has remained away from competitive cricket since March 2024, when he suffered a heart attack during a domestic match-an incident that understandably shifted his priorities toward long-term recovery rather than an immediate return to professional play.

Beyond health and franchise issues, Tamim had also shown interest in transitioning toward cricket administration. He initially planned to contest the BCB election but ultimately stepped back, alleging inappropriate government involvement in the electoral process.

Altogether, the combination of health challenges, franchise withdrawal, and off-field developments appears to have influenced Tamim's decision to take a break from the BPL, marking the end of an unbroken 12-year run in the tournament.