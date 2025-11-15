From Crime Scene To Coffins: NT, FSL Members & Photographers Among Victims

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Those killed in the Nowgam Police Station blast included Selection Grade Constables (SgCts) Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah, both photographers with the Crime Branch. They were responsible for documenting evidence at crime scenes and during sensitive operations. Colleagues said their work often formed the visual foundation of cases built against terror suspects and criminal networks.

According to officers, Javaid and Arshid had built a reputation for precision and professionalism.“They were always on call, always ready to move, whether it was a distant district or a late-night operation,” a senior officer said.“Their loss is both a personal blow and a professional setback for the department.”

Also killed were SgCt Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat, all attached to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). They were conducting the task of handling, sampling, and cataloguing the seized explosives when the blast occurred.

Officials said the FSL team had been working for two consecutive days due to the large volume of material that had to be processed under standard procedure.“When everyone else steps back from danger, the FSL team steps forward,” a police official said.“They work quietly but are vital to both investigation and safety processes.”

The two revenue officials who died were identified as Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan and local chowkidar (village-level functionary) Suhail Ahmad Rather. Both had been at the police station to complete documentation and legal formalities related to the seizure.

Colleagues in the Revenue Department described Muzaffar Ahmed as a meticulous officer who kept his records updated and was accessible to people in his jurisdiction. Suhail Rather served as a link between the administration and residents and was often the first point of contact for villagers seeking assistance.