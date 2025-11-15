Generator Expert Dan Shaver Of Clayton Explains What Size Generator You Really Need For Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLAYTON, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What determines the right generator size for your home when the power goes out? According to a HelloNation article, it is not about square footage or comparing to a neighbor's setup, but about understanding what you actually need or want to power. Dan Shaver of DM Shaver Inc. in Clayton, New York, breaks down the process of selecting a properly sized standby generator for homeowners across Northern New York.

The article explains that generator size should always be matched to your household's true electrical demand. During an outage, some homeowners prefer to power their entire home, while others only want to keep the essentials running. This personal preference, combined with the home's electrical configuration, determines the capacity of the standby generator needed.

In Northern New York, whole house generator systems commonly range between 14 and 26 kilowatts (kW), depending on factors such as heating systems, appliance types, and general electrical loads. As Dan Shaver notes, a 14 kW generator system can often sustain an average-sized home, while larger properties or those with more power-intensive appliances may require a 26 kW or even larger generator. For those focused on just the basics, a 10 to 12 kW unit may be enough to handle the essentials such as heat, refrigeration, water, and lighting.

The article clarifies that generator size is not directly tied to the size of the home. A smaller home with high-energy appliances, like electric heating, electric range, or electric hot water heater, might actually demand more capacity than a bigger home equipped with gas appliances and efficient lighting. The difference lies in electrical load: the total amount of power each device needs to start and operate simultaneously.

Shaver emphasizes that guessing your generator size is not the right approach. The only accurate way to determine capacity is through a professional load calculation. This process measures both the running and startup electrical loads of your chosen appliances. Since startup loads can briefly surge higher than regular operation levels, understanding this difference helps technicians recommend a standby generator that fits your exact needs.

The HelloNation article highlights the risks of choosing the wrong generator system. Undersized generators may frequently overload, leading to power shortages when you need them most. Oversized systems, on the other hand, can waste energy and cost more to install and maintain. A properly sized generator system balances performance and efficiency, ensuring your investment lasts longer and operates smoothly.

Proper load calculation also ensures your standby generator connects seamlessly with your home's electrical panel and transfer switch. When aligned correctly with your household's electrical demand, it allows for a smooth transition during power outages, keeping voltage stable and protecting sensitive electronics from potential surges.

In regions like Northern New York, where severe weather events and power interruptions are common, reliable backup power offers peace of mind. The article explains that preparation is key for households that rely on electric heating systems or well water. A correctly sized standby generator keeps essential systems running without interruption, which is especially valuable when storms or ice conditions extend outages for days at a time.

Shaver's advice focuses on balance and practicality. Powering an entire home offers full comfort but requires more capacity and fuel. Running only essentials, however, reduces costs while maintaining the most critical operations. By taking the time to plan and perform a detailed load calculation, homeowners can avoid overspending and ensure their generator system runs efficiently when needed most.

The HelloNation feature also reinforces that choosing a standby generator is a long-term investment in reliability. It is not just about keeping lights on, but about maintaining safety, comfort, and continuity in the home during emergencies. Whether for a small residence or a large estate, proper generator sizing ensures that electrical performance remains consistent and dependable throughout any outage.

Homeowners in Northern New York who are uncertain about what generator size to install should consider professional consultation. Shaver's guidance in the HelloNation article makes clear that personalized assessment through a professional load calculation provides the most accurate results. It removes the guesswork and ensures that your standby generator performs exactly as expected when the grid fails.

As the article concludes, the process is not about overspending on capacity but about precision. Knowing your power priorities and relying on expert calculations ensures a reliable, efficient generator system that serves your home for years.

The article, What Size Generator Do You Really Need?, features insights from Dan Shaver of DM Shaver Inc. in HelloNation.

